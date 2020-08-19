Peter Kearns
July 17, 1932 - August 1, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Peter John Kearns born in Shoeburyness, England on July 17, 1932. He went home to our Father at the age of 88 on August 1, 2020. Peter moved to India at 18 months of age and was raised and educated there as his Father was a Colonel commissioned by the Royal British Army, and commanded the Gurker Rifles Distinguished Regiment. As a young man of Seventeen years he traveled back to England and was promptly drafted into the British Tank Core. Once out of the service he moved to Capetown, Africa and founded a video service with his friends playing movies for interested crowds at a small fee.
With his earnings in hand, he immigrated to the United States in 1958. He found his home in Florida and he earned his citizenship in 2008, and learned to love this country, and his new home very much. As a salesman and business owner, he found the success he sought in numerous ventures the world over, and sought refuge in his wife, Betty, who loved to travel and fly with him everywhere he went. As a VFR certified pilot they found adventures where ever they went, seeing things most people only dream of experiencing. Peter never met a stranger. Loved talking to people and loved his family.
Peter was past president of the Manatee Rare Fruit Council and was instrumental in starting the clubs premier collection of rare fruit trees in Palma Sola Park. It is the largest collection in the SE and visited by 100's of people each year. He loved fruit and planted over 100 trees on their property in Palmetto.
Peter, is survived by his wife, Betty of 49 years, his son, Steve (Mary), his daughter, Tari, and his grandchildren; Mari, Jasmine and Kari, who he leaves behind in this land, as he has gone home to be with our father. He was preceded in death by a son, Gary, his parents, Charles and Florence Kearns and his four siblings, brothers; Charles (Mona) Australia, Reggie (Mora) England, sisters; Betty Green (Bill) Atlanta, and Patricia Mathur (Peter) California.
Let us celebrate the life lived by this man in faithful compassion and not despair of his passing over into the light. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors
.