Edward Peter Monaghan Sr. Edward Peter Monaghan, Sr., 80, Parrish, FL passed away October 2, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he moved to Manatee County in 2007 and he was a Veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria; son, Edward, Jr., (Christine); daughters, Gloria and Dawn (Joseph Jackson, Jr.,); sister, Irene Stockman; grandchildren, Melissa Polisano, Ryan McGregor, Jacquelynn McGregor, Taylor Devine, Kayla McKay, Zachary McKay and Mason Monaghan and one great-grandchild, Raelynn McCallister. A Celebration of Life will be held in Pennsylvania from 12PM - 2PM, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. 200 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 6, 2019