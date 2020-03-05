Peter N. Vennera 04/08/1929 - 2/29/2020 Peter N. Vennera, predeceased by his first wife, Frances J. DiDonato Vennera. Survived by three children; Peter A. Vennera, Barbara Vennera & Carriejean Scarlett. Two grandchildren; Nicole Wilson & Matthew Scarlett. Two great- grandchildren; Hayden & Kason Scarlett. Loving husband to: Diana M. D'Ambra Vennera. He was a police officer in Conshohocken, PA, Whitpain Township, PA, and the Manatee County Sheriff Deptartment. He also served in the Korean War. Enjoyed golfing, member of Montgomery County FOP Lodge #14 VFW Ellenton, Florida and DAV Everglade State #2. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-6PM at Gendron Funeral Home 135 N. Lime Ave. Sarasota, Florida. Interment future date at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Montgomery County FOP Lodge #14.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 5, 2020