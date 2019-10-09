Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM his home Send Flowers Obituary

Peter "Pete" Rampone Retired Sergeant Peter "Pete" Rampone unexpectedly passed away at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida on October 6, 2019 at the age of 62. Pete is survived by his children, David Rampone (Vanessa), Mark Rampone (Nicki), sister, Liz Rampone, and two grandchildren all from Bradenton, Florida. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Rampone, father, Robert Rampone, and sister, Lori Gilland. Pete was born on March 21, 1957 in Long Island, New York. He moved to Longboat Key, Florida in 1963 and began working for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office as a deputy in 1988. Over the course of his career, he moved up in the organization while raising two boys. He retired from the MSO in 2013 as a homicide detective. His children remember him as a dedicated and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Pete was a generous and witty individual who loved his grandchildren and who was passionate about his career. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pete's life. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . The family would like to thank staff at Manatee Memorial Hospital for their care and efforts. Condolences may be made to

