Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PFC Austin Noah Stump. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PFC Austin Noah Stump PFC Austin Noah Stump, 20, passed away, August 25, 2019. He is survived by parents, John and Pam; siblings, Chelsea (Adam) Busch, Evan, Brandon, Casey, Madison, Miley and Lexi Stump. He graduated from Manatee High School in 2017. Austin was a member of the Championship Raiders Team of Manatee High. Before joining the Army, Austin worked at Shoot Straight at University Parkway. PFC Stump was an Infantry Mortaman assigned to the Battalion Mortar Platoon Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He completed the Infantry Basic Training Course at Fort Benning, GA in 2018 before transitioning to Advanced Individual Training; and finally, the 75th Ranger Regiment. Austin's military education included the Infantry Basic and Advanced Training Courses, Airborne School and the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1 course. His awards and decorations include the Army Parachutist Badge, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He was an amazing young man, loving brother and son, loyal friend and a badass Ranger. Visitation is scheduled from 6-8PM, September 8, 2019 at Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, FL. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Bridge Church in Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to

PFC Austin Noah Stump PFC Austin Noah Stump, 20, passed away, August 25, 2019. He is survived by parents, John and Pam; siblings, Chelsea (Adam) Busch, Evan, Brandon, Casey, Madison, Miley and Lexi Stump. He graduated from Manatee High School in 2017. Austin was a member of the Championship Raiders Team of Manatee High. Before joining the Army, Austin worked at Shoot Straight at University Parkway. PFC Stump was an Infantry Mortaman assigned to the Battalion Mortar Platoon Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He completed the Infantry Basic Training Course at Fort Benning, GA in 2018 before transitioning to Advanced Individual Training; and finally, the 75th Ranger Regiment. Austin's military education included the Infantry Basic and Advanced Training Courses, Airborne School and the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1 course. His awards and decorations include the Army Parachutist Badge, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He was an amazing young man, loving brother and son, loyal friend and a badass Ranger. Visitation is scheduled from 6-8PM, September 8, 2019 at Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, FL. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Bridge Church in Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to leadthewayfund.org in honor of Austin Stump. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close