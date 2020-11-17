Philip A SommerfeldApril 22, 1947 - October 16, 2020Palmetto, Florida - Philip A. Sommerfeld, age 73, was ushered into the presence of his Lord on October 16, 2020. Phil was born on April 22, 1947 to the late Clinton and Eleanor Sommerfeld. He grew up in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey before moving to San Diego, where he graduated high school. He graduated from Cedarville University with a degree in Communication Arts.Phil spent the majority of his career working for Roofers' Supplies and Atlantic Building Supply, where he acted as the Secretary/Treasurer. Phil's passion for all things audio/video led him to create his own consulting company, Brown Dog Studios. He extensively volunteered his time doing sound and video for First Baptist Church in Hackensack, Hawthorne Gospel Church, First Baptist Church of Gillette, and Solid Rock Ministry, among others. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Jenkins. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca, son, Scott and his wife, Cynthia; son, Andrew and his wife, Catherine; and three grandchildren; Jocelyn, Matthew and Maximilian. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Ross and her husband, Randall Ross; brother-in-law, Warren Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Graveside services will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to International Solid Rock, Inc, P.O. Box 212938, West Palm Beach, FL 33421 or The Building Program of First Baptist Church of Gillette, Palmetto, FL 34221.