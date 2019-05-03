Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Philip Arthur Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Philip Arthur Davis The Rev. Philip Arthur Davis, Deacon at the Christ Episcopal Church, died April 26, 2019. He was 83. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet. Also surviving are his sons, Philip A. Davis; Peter S. Davis; daughter, Joanna L. MacWhinnie and husband, Brian K. MacWhinnie; daughter, Julianne Grace O'Neill and husband, Lawrence O'Neill, as well as, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was born on July 1, 1935 in Salem, MA and raised in Ipswich, MA where he attended public schools. He graduated from Northeastern University in Boston and upon graduating entered into the U.S. Army where he served as a captain in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and ten Air Medals. After serving seven years in the military he began working as a commuter helicopter pilot for a company in Boston where he became Vice President and Operations Manager. He then moved to Sarasota, Florida to participate as a regional VP with Executive Airlines. He then joined the County Government as director of the Department of Transportation in Bradenton, Florida. He retired in 1991. In 1993 he enrolled in the Episcopal Deacon training school and was ordained in 1997. He served as a Warden of Christ Episcopal Church. He was one of the founders and president of Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen of which he was most proud of to be a part. He was a member of many organizations such the Manatee Masonic Lodge 31, the Salvation Army, American Legion Post 24, and a life member VFW Post 10141 to name a few. He is preceded by his brother, Chester R. Davis and wife, Margaret and survived by his sister, Susan Davis Carpenter. A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Bradenton, FL on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11AM followed by an Internment in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

