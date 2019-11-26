Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Craig ;Phil'; ";" Raistrick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Craig "Phil" Raistrick Philip Craig 'Phil' Raistrick, 78, Bradenton, FL passed away November 20, 2019. He was the founder of EnVision America, an assistive technology company helping blind and visually impaired individuals overcome their disabilities. Born in Peoria, IL, he worked in computer technology firms for three decades before founding the company in 1996. He moved the company from Normal, IL to Palmetto, FL in 2015. He is predeceased by his wife, Connie Sue; his parents, Pete and Mary Raistrick; and his brothers, Gerald and Steven Raistrick. He is survived by four sons, Jonathan Scott, David Brian (Maureen), Craig Steven (Kim) and Brian Michael Wiles (Kerstin); ten grandchildren, Ian, Pearson, Benjamin (Davy), Hannah, John, Rachel, Sarah, Ellie, Lauren, and Ethan. Visitation will be 10:00AM-11:00AM with Funeral Services following at 11:00AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. A springtime Illinois Memorial will also be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Wilton Mortuary, 2101 N. Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61603. Visitation for the memorial will be 10AM-11AM with Graveside Services at Springdale Cemetery following. A memorial donation may be made to the American Council of the Blind,

