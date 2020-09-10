1/1
Philip D. "Mac" McPherson
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Philip D. "Mr. Mac" McPherson
March 2, 1932 - September 5, 2020
Palmetto, FL - Philip D. "Mr. Mac" McPherson of Palmetto, Florida, a long-time resident, educator, and building contractor, transitioned on Saturday, September 5. 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Altamease Moore McPherson; one devoted daughter, Tawanna M. Barrington (Robert Jr.) of Orlando, FL; three sons; Philip Duane McPherson (Demetries) of Orlando, FL, Mitchell B. McPherson (Connie) of Reisterstown, MD, and Andre McPherson of Los Angeles, CA; one sister, Ernestine Little of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; one nephew, Bertram Little (Dayla) of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. Mr. McPherson also leaves behind five grandchildren; Briana McPherson Butcher (Marquis), Brian McPherson, Payton Barrington, Paige Barrington, and Taylor McPherson; twin great-grandchildren, Elijah Butcher and Jeremiah Butcher; one great-niece, Laila Little and a host of other family members and friends.
A private Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11AM at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1006 First Street, Bradenton, Florida. Due to the current state of the COVID/19 pandemic and the social distancing order. We are asking those attending to follow the CDC Guidelines. Masks are required and temperatures will be checked. The family has made provisions for those who are unable to attend the Celebration of Life Service to live stream using the following link: http://qualitystream.tv. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10AM, Evergreen Cemetery, 1975 West 25th Street, Sanford, Florida 32771.
All resolutions, acknowledgements, flowers and cards should be sent to Westside Funeral Home: 204 7th Street, West Palmetto, Florida 34221. Services Entrusted to the care of Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th Street, West Palmetto, Florida 34221 (941) 722-4960 and Sunrise Funeral Home, 900 Locust Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771, (407) 322-7383.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 9, 2020
He was a great and gentleman.
Sonya Jackson
Friend
September 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Garret Antoine
