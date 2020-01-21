Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Ivan Karp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Ivan Karp Philip Ivan Karp, 94, passed Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Philip (Phil) was born February 15, 1925 to Louis and Nancy (Dallin) Karp in Mount Vernon, New York, the oldest of two children. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1943. Phil served in the Navy in WWII as an electrician's mate, third class. Phil graduated from Virginia Polytechnic University in 1948. Due to the flood of service people released from the military after the war, Phil found employment as an engineer in the tin mines of Bolivia. There he met and married his wife, Maria Luz Martinez. They had two children, Rosemarie and Joyce and moved back to the United States in 1951. Phil began his career as a metallurgical engineer in New York. In 1954 the family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan where Phil worked as a research metallurgast (Federal Mogul) adding two patents to his accomplishments. Subsequently he worked at Carpenter Steel (Pennsylvania) and Union Carbide (Indianapolis). Phil was an avid reader who was curious about everything. He greatly enjoyed Broadway and classical music, operettas, especially Gilbert & Sullivan. He liked growing fruit trees ("you can't eat flowers!") and explored a wide variety of visual arts. During his retirement years, he mastered plique-a-jour, a challenging vitreous enameling technique. Phil appreciated his time in Junior Achievement. He liked teaching and passing on what he'd learned to others. He liked a good joke to both give and receive. Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Maria Luz (2015), his sister, Rita Coleman (2011). He is survived by his children; Rosemarie, and Joyce (Gary Hickerson); grandchildren, Jessica (Shawn) McBee and Nate Hickerson, cousin Ruth Schwartz, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jewish War Veterans and condolences to Toale Brothers.

