Service Information National Cremation 2990 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota , FL 34239 (941)-923-9535



Phillip M. Stewart 11/26/1936 - 11/29/2019 Phillip M. Stewart passed away Friday, November 29th, 2019 at the age of 83 in Bradenton, Florida. He was the eldest of five children born to John and Ruth Stewart in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Phillip attended Western Michigan University where he obtained his Bachelor Degrees in Mathematics and Physics. He used his degrees successfully in the engineering and plastics field throughout his entire career. Phill was employed by Buck Tool, Midwest Gage and also cofounded Triple S Plastics in Kalamazoo. In addition, he founded Beacon Tool and Engineering in Vicksburg, Michigan. He was an inventor and held seven U.S. patents including the "Pocket Check" and "Multi-Turn." He wrote, illustrated and published an easy to understand Geometry book which has been used in public schools. In 1987 he moved to Sarasota, Florida with his beloved wife, Esther of 62 years. There he enjoyed his favorite sport of golf and continue his career in Engineering. In 1988 Phill cofounded Stewart Industrial Supply in Bradenton, Florida with his brother, Dave Stewart. He quickly became a well-known figure to local manufacturers. He was always willing to give expert advice in the plastics and machine tooling industry. Phill finished his long Engineering career as a Plastics Engineering Consultant at High Stat Manufacturing in Bradenton, Florida. But he was not done yet. He decided to give back by passing on his knowledge of mathematics and science to the next generation and beyond. He entered the teaching field by substituting at Sarasota Military Academy and IMG Academy in Bradenton. He also privately tutored many students throughout the area. After retiring from teaching, Phill became an active member in his community serving on the Tara Golf and Country Club Master Association and The Fairway Gardens Condominium Association Board of Directors. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Stewart, his brother, Jack Stewart and his daughter, Sandra Baus. He is survived by his wife, Esther, his children; Tammy Stewart, Teresa Vaal, Phillip Andrew Stewart and Diana Schau. He is also survived by his brothers; Dave Stewart, Bill Stewart and his sister, Jeanne Qualls. Phillip had eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by many. There will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 and donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Fund at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made payable to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website https://victors.us/philstewart to make your gift. You may also choose to donate to Tidewell Hospice. The National Cremation & Burial Society of Sarasota will be assisting the family with his final arrangements. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

