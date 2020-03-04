Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Roger "Phil" Seay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Roger "Phil" Seay Phillip Roger "Phil" Seay, of Newnan, passed from this life into eternity on February 20th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born August 8, 1940 in Bradenton, FL to the late W. B. Seay, Jr., and Eunice Wingate Seay of Oneco, FL, where he was raised with his brother Ben. He graduated in 1959 from Manatee High School where he ran track and played football, starting on offense, defense and special teams. After high school, Phil enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Mississinewa out of Naples, Italy. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in January 1963. Returning home, Phil held a number of sales positions, where he was always a top producer. In 1968, Phil moved to Macon, GA to open his first retail store but relocated to metro Atlanta within a year. Phil and his brother Ben built a very successful furniture business, Seay's Home Furnishings with 5 stores in metro Atlanta. They sold their retail operation to Rhodes Furniture in 1984. They were involved in a number of other business ventures including Shamrock Rentals (rental furniture chain), Seay Brothers' Properties (commercial real estate), Seay Furniture Industries (furniture importer, assembler and wholesaler), and Jet Food Stores (convenience store chain). In 1984, Phil bought a farm in Tyrone, GA and established Holly Creek Farms, raising, breeding and showing registered Polled Hereford cattle, exhibiting many champions in state and national shows. In 1988 he moved Holly Creek Farms to Newnan, GA and made his home there. Phil had a zest for life and was known for his sense of humor and his kind, loving nature. He impacted many lives positively. Among his interests were offshore fishing, boating, snow skiing, Georgia football, NASCAR, shooting craps, playing poker and wingshooting. Most of all, he was a loving family man. A member of Newnan First United Methodist Church, he is survived by his wife, Susan Norton Seay, son, Phillip Seay, Jr., (wife, Lisa), daughter, Natalie Seay (fiance, Chris Duncan), grandchildren, Grace and Anna Seay, brother, W.B. "Ben" Seay III and many loving aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com . A Memorial Service and reception will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3PM at The Newnan Centre Arnall Room 1515 Lower Fayetteville Rd. Newnan, GA 30265 with Reverend Dee Shelnutt officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550 Atlanta, GA 30346 . McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

