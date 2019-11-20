Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Nadine Wayne Ms. Wayne died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Bradenton, Florida. She was born May 11, 1940 in Kent, Ohio to William W. and Rachel O. (Wilson) Pursley. And was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School in Newark, Ohio. She moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1990, and was a strong, independent woman, who lived her life with a deep Christian faith. She is survived by her five children, Lisa (C.C.) Brault of Bradenton, Florida; Deborah Frank of Holiday, Florida; Timothy (Kim) Brown of Redmond, Oregon; Karri Ingram of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jason (Jodi) Ingram of Heath, Ohio; eleven grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack D. (Mary Ann) Pursley of Heath, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William C. Pursley; sister-in-law, Beatrice M. Pursley; and nephew, Jeffory W. Pursley. She was a dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and best friend, and will be profoundly missed. We love you momma. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

