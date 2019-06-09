Polly Rice Dickson Polly Rice Dickson, age 85, of Ellenton, Florida passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019. Polly was born October 18, 1933 in Madisonville, Kentucky to Helen Langston and Howard Langston. Polly is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Fullerton Dickson; son, Robert Fullerton Dickson; and daughter, Sally Rice Feliz; brother, Howard Vaughn Langston. Polly was preceded in death by; father, Howard Langston and mother, Helen Langston. Services for Polly will be held at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with the Visitation starting at 11:00AM, the Funeral Service starting at 12:00PM and the Entombment immediately following.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 9, 2019