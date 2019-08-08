Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Ann Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Ann Jackson was born January 12, 1955 to L.T. and Annie Jackson Sr. in Bradenton, Florida. Priscilla loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a great cook and often times could be found home making meals to share with the community as she found great delight in seeing people smile and be happy. Her favorite quotes were....Let Go and Let God; Blessed by the best and waiting on the rest. Priscilla retired from Tropicana after thirty plus years of service. She leaves most cherishing memories to her Daughters: Shawtia (Craig) Davis-Boers and LeToya (Qwame) Johnson; Grandchildren: Anniya Rahaman, Harmonee Boers, and Qwame Johnson Jr. Siblings, Elsie Ford, Wardell Jackson, Eva (Robert) Bing, Gary (Rita) Jackson. A host of relatives and Friends. Viewing 6-8pm Friday, August 9, 2019 with Service 2pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 (both at St. Johns First Baptist Institutional Church) 1108 29th Street East Palmetto, Florida. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193.

Priscilla Ann Jackson was born January 12, 1955 to L.T. and Annie Jackson Sr. in Bradenton, Florida. Priscilla loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a great cook and often times could be found home making meals to share with the community as she found great delight in seeing people smile and be happy. Her favorite quotes were....Let Go and Let God; Blessed by the best and waiting on the rest. Priscilla retired from Tropicana after thirty plus years of service. She leaves most cherishing memories to her Daughters: Shawtia (Craig) Davis-Boers and LeToya (Qwame) Johnson; Grandchildren: Anniya Rahaman, Harmonee Boers, and Qwame Johnson Jr. Siblings, Elsie Ford, Wardell Jackson, Eva (Robert) Bing, Gary (Rita) Jackson. A host of relatives and Friends. Viewing 6-8pm Friday, August 9, 2019 with Service 2pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 (both at St. Johns First Baptist Institutional Church) 1108 29th Street East Palmetto, Florida. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close