Priscilla Ann Jackson was born January 12, 1955 to L.T. and Annie Jackson Sr. in Bradenton, Florida. Priscilla loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a great cook and often times could be found home making meals to share with the community as she found great delight in seeing people smile and be happy. Her favorite quotes were....Let Go and Let God; Blessed by the best and waiting on the rest. Priscilla retired from Tropicana after thirty plus years of service. She leaves most cherishing memories to her Daughters: Shawtia (Craig) Davis-Boers and LeToya (Qwame) Johnson; Grandchildren: Anniya Rahaman, Harmonee Boers, and Qwame Johnson Jr. Siblings, Elsie Ford, Wardell Jackson, Eva (Robert) Bing, Gary (Rita) Jackson. A host of relatives and Friends. Viewing 6-8pm Friday, August 9, 2019 with Service 2pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 (both at St. Johns First Baptist Institutional Church) 1108 29th Street East Palmetto, Florida. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193.