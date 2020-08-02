I was so sorry to hear my beautiful, loving, generous Aunt Priscilla passed this week. Thinking back over all the family vacations and times "the Seewald and Wylie families spent together fills my heart. Aunt Priscilla was a loving devoted wife, mom, grandmother and the best Aunt I could have ever asked for. Knowing heaven gained an incredible angel, that she has looked into Jesus' eyes, and that we will be together again one day gives me some peace. My love goes out to my Uncle Bruce, my cousin Lisa and her precious family who will have to take one day at a time finding a "new normal" but I know her dozens of local friends will rally round and continue to provide support to her family in the weeks to come. Love Jenny (and Pete)

Jenny Kanefsky

Family