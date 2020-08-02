Priscilla Carol Seewald
July 22, 2020
Holmes Beach, Florida - Priscilla Carol Seewald, 85, of Holmes Beach, FL died Wednesday July 22, 2020. She was born to Florence and Ralph Collins on April 20,1935 in Manchester, NH. She was a loving, caring and generous woman who was a active member of Roser Community Church and regularly volunteered at the Thrift Store. Volunteering was a very important part of who she was. You would find her ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas, helping with AMI House tours, working at the food pantry and delivering flowers. She was also a lifetime member of the AMI Garden Club and many other local organizations. She spent her career as an Early Childhood Educator and loved working with children. She regularly enriched children as a VBS leader and by participating in various programs at the AMI Elementary School.
Priscilla is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Lisa Turner and husband, Wayne, as well as her two grandchildren; Rutger and Angelica Hope Turner and sister, Judith Stermer and family.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Roser Community Church on AMI and burial will be held 1:30 P.M. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made to the Roser Church Food Pantry. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com