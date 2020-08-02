1/1
Priscilla Carol Seewald
1935 - 2020
Priscilla Carol Seewald
July 22, 2020
Holmes Beach, Florida - Priscilla Carol Seewald, 85, of Holmes Beach, FL died Wednesday July 22, 2020. She was born to Florence and Ralph Collins on April 20,1935 in Manchester, NH. She was a loving, caring and generous woman who was a active member of Roser Community Church and regularly volunteered at the Thrift Store. Volunteering was a very important part of who she was. You would find her ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas, helping with AMI House tours, working at the food pantry and delivering flowers. She was also a lifetime member of the AMI Garden Club and many other local organizations. She spent her career as an Early Childhood Educator and loved working with children. She regularly enriched children as a VBS leader and by participating in various programs at the AMI Elementary School.
Priscilla is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Lisa Turner and husband, Wayne, as well as her two grandchildren; Rutger and Angelica Hope Turner and sister, Judith Stermer and family.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Roser Community Church on AMI and burial will be held 1:30 P.M. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made to the Roser Church Food Pantry. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
Roser Community  Church
AUG
10
Burial
01:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 29, 2020
You couldn’t help but smile in the presence of my Great Aunt, Priscilla. Her warmth and generosity made her soul shine as bright as the stars. She was one of a kind. I will always cherish the memories I have with her and will miss her dearly. Much love and condolences to Uncle Bruce, Lisa, and family. We are blessed to have loved her. ❤
Aleecia Nieves
Family
July 26, 2020
Very sorry to hear that we have lost Priscilla. She was such a joyful presence every time I saw her. I will truly miss her at the thrift shop and Garden Club and hearing that unmistakable accent! Sincere love and condolences to her family.
Janet Kingan
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
I was so sorry to hear my beautiful, loving, generous Aunt Priscilla passed this week. Thinking back over all the family vacations and times "the Seewald and Wylie families spent together fills my heart. Aunt Priscilla was a loving devoted wife, mom, grandmother and the best Aunt I could have ever asked for. Knowing heaven gained an incredible angel, that she has looked into Jesus' eyes, and that we will be together again one day gives me some peace. My love goes out to my Uncle Bruce, my cousin Lisa and her precious family who will have to take one day at a time finding a "new normal" but I know her dozens of local friends will rally round and continue to provide support to her family in the weeks to come. Love Jenny (and Pete)
Jenny Kanefsky
Family
July 26, 2020
Priscilla had a radiant soul that shined in the twinkle of her eyes and filled her laughter with such contagious joy. I am so blessed to have known her, worshipped with her and worked with her. RIP sweet lady.
Mary Lechleidner
Friend
July 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Priscilla’s passing. We will miss her smiling face at Roser.
Gail & Ron Tutewiler
July 25, 2020
Priscilla was such a wonderful woman. Always doing things for others. Always with a smile and twinkling eyes. She is now an angel. But we knew that ❤
Joyce VanOstenbridge
Friend
July 25, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family from New Hampshire cousins. Many great memories with Pricillia and Bruce at their beautiful home in Andover.
Gary & Heidi Hamer
Family
