Douglas Pryor 02/02/1940 - 07/31/2019 Douglas Pryor of Chester, England, UK Emigrated from Connahs Quay, North Wales, UK, in 1967, to New Hampshire, United States. He lived in NH until June,1992, when he joined Bell Co., Rochester, NY, as Mechanical Superintendent of Plumbing & Heating Construction, and worked in PA, VA, WV, NY, MD, NH & VT. He retired in June, 2005, returning to NH, until August, 2015, when he & Corey moved to Bradenton, FL. SURVIVORS: Wife, Corey Pryor, Bradenton, FL; 2 Sons, Mark Pryor (Tanya, 7 grandchildren) of Hudson, FL; Darren Pryor(1 grandchild) of Crofton, MD. 2 Step-children Wendy Schlim (Stephen & 2 grandchildren) of Milford, NH; and Tim Butler of Orlando, FL. 1 brother, David Pryor(Jean), Connahs Quay, North Wales, UK; and 2 sisters Eileen Davis (Frank), Chester, England, UK; Pamela Pryor, Connahs Quay, North Wales, UK; 2 Brothers and sisters-in-laws John & Mary Smith, Bradenton, FL, and David & Linda Smith, Quincy, MA; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Memorial for family and friends August 24, 2019, at Bayshore On The Lake, Bradenton, FL.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 15, 2019