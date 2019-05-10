Querida M. Coates Querida M. Coates, 84, wife of the late Robert Walter Coates III, formerly of Bradenton, FL, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A native of Trussville, AL, Mrs. Coates was the daughter of the late Harry Hanson Mongreig and Carietta Epps Mongreig. Mrs. Coates is survived by her sons: Robert W. Coates IV and Steven Louis Coates both of Bradenton, FL; daughter: Julie Coates of Seneca, SC; and brother: Louis Mongreig of CA; and two grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to via or the via www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. The family is at their respective homes.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 10, 2019