George R. Ibasfalean

George R. Ibasfalean George R. Ibasfalean, 89, Bradenton, Fla., died March 29, 2019. Born in Monroe, MI he moved to Bradenton, FL in the 1950's and he was a devoted Bible student. He was a member of many Bible study groups and he died anticipating the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is survived by his sons, Bryan (Jo) and Mark (Kim); his brother, Glen; his sisters, Mary and Edna; his four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
