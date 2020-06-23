Robert R. Reid Robert R. Reid, age 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 8, 2020 in Palmetto, FL. At his request, no service will be held. Robert was born in Canton, IL on March 20, 1952 to Robert D. and Lois Reid. Known as Bobby to his family, friends and classmates, he grew up in Astoria, IL and graduated from Astoria High School in 1970. Robert worked in the family business Reid's Spectacular for many years before it was sold. He enjoyed coin collecting and classic cars. He is survived by his four children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store