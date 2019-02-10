Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Albin Gustav Karau. View Sign

Ralph Albin Gustav Karau On December 12, 2018, Ralph Albin Gustav Karau, 76, passed away at his home in Braden-ton, Fla., following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was the son of the late Fred Karau and Olidia Karau-Schulz. He is survived by his beloved husband of 32 years, Tim Karau-Backenstoes, sisters, Rosaline Karau-Ratike, Lucille Karau-Voelker, Joline Karau-Wright, Doris Karau-Friesen, Gladys Karau-Berlin, Helen Karau, brothers Marvin Karau, Dennis Karau, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ralph was born in Madelia, MN and went on to serve in the United States Army for 6 years, when in 1966 he was honorably discharged. He then went on to a career with The Washington Gas Company and retired in 1998, after 30 years of service. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Blue Jasper Restaurant, Bradenton, FL. The Interment of his remains will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Moonracer Animal Rescue, PO Box 2103, Holmes Beach, FL 34218. Neurogeneration Research Institute fund #040489, c/o McLean Hospital, 115 Mill St., Belmont, MA 02478, attn: Sandra Pohlman. Frank's Way Foundation, 710 Hemlock Ct., Herndon, VA 20170. For further information, please contact Tim Karau, [email protected] com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 10, 2019

