Ralph Donald HuffmanJanuary 14, 1926 - June 20, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Ralph Donald Huffman, age 94 of Bradenton, FL passed peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home. Don was born on January 14, 1926 in Frankton, IN to Jesse and Jane (Classer) Huffman. He graduated from Frankton High School and served in Patton's Army during WWII from 1944 - 1946. He married Karol (Kleinbub) on October 31, 1948. She preceded him in death in August 2005.Don was self employed for several years, owning several businesses and was a well known citizen of Elwood. His former memberships include The Elwood County Club, The Madison County Raido Control Flyers Club and Elwood Elks 368. He was also a post member of the Bradenton Yacht Club, the VFW and the Moose in Bradenton, FL. During his retirement years, he was continuously active, playing tennis until the age of 90. He also enjoyed many trips in his motor home, and participated in the numerous social activities. He had a wonderful and productive life. Most important to him was his family and he enjoyed the time he spent with them. He will truly be missed.Don is survived by his oldest son, Howard Huffman (Julie), devoted companion, Betty Lew of Bradenton, FL, granddaughter, Natalie (Tarrk) Wilson, grandsons; Shannon (Sarah) and Travis Huffman, great-grandsons; Issac Wilson, Ian Wilson, Graham Wilson, and Tryce Huffman, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his wife, Karol, son, Steve, brothers; Mark and Kenny Huffman, sister, Julia Geneva Schrn, and in-laws, Opal and Ray Kleinbub.Don will be laid to rest in a private Graveside Service with a military ceremony prior to internment in the Elwood City Mausoleum. There will also be a Memorial held in Bradenton, FL at the VFW to honor his life and service to our country.