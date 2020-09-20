1/
Ralph E. Crane
1939 - 2020
Ralph E. Crane
March 21, 1939 - September 9, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Ralph E. Crane of Bradenton, FL passed away on September 9, 2020 at home with his family by his side following a brave and courageous battle against cancer. Ralph was born on March 21, 1939 in Montclair, NJ and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annie (Zimmerman) and son, Todd (Kate) of Orono, Maine, and sister, Connie (John) Meyer of Lavallette, NJ. He was the loving PopPop of Aiden and Willem Crane of Orono, Maine. In addition to his parents, Ralph was pre-deceased by his sister Carolyn Fitz. He leaves behind many special nieces and nephews.
Upon high school graduation, Ralph served in the US Navy. He spent over 40 years in the chromium plating business. Outside of work, he had many interests including tennis, boating, and fishing - especially with his wife, grandsons and the "Jersey Boys". After retiring, they moved from Basking Ridge, NJ where they had lived for 36 years, to Glen Wild Lake, Bloomingdale, NJ and then to Bradenton, FL in 2002. Ralph was known for his wit, poetry and love of music. His love as a son, husband, father, grandfather and dedicated friend endeared him to all who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation to: Harvey Memorial Community Church, PO Box 243, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217 Or to The Discovery Orchestra C/O George M. Maull, Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901.




September 18, 2020
Thinking of you and all the wonderful memories of Rick that have lifted me up over the last few weeks. I'm sure our family has a new Activities Director already planning things in Heaven.
Susan Ferrara
Family
