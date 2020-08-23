Ralph J. Graffice

December 29, 1951 - August 17, 2020

Palmetto, Florida - Passed away unexpectedly at home. He was employed at the Port of Manatee for 14 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Graffice Wamack and Ralph D. Graffice. He is survived by one son, Bradley Graffice and three sisters; Karen Tracey, Linda Gilbert and Debra Flickinger, all of Ashland, Ohio; also his significant other, Debra Rinard, for 26 years. He was a member of Ellenton VFW Post 9226 and Palmetto American Legion Post 309. He attended West Coast Church in Parrish, Florida. Services will be held at a later date in Ashland, Ohio.





