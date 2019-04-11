Ralph L. Griggs Sr.

61, Bradenton, passed away April 8, 2019. Visitation: 6-8 pm, Friday, April 12 at St. Paul M.B. Church, 525 Dr. MLK, Jr. Av. E, Bradenton. Service: 11 am, Saturday, April 13 at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th St W, Bradenton. 941-747-2700
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
