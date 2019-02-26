Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Dale Hornick. View Sign

Randall Dale Hornick Randall Dale Hornick, 63, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Patrick, and father, James Hornick. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-laws, Christina and Christopher Liotti, Jessie and Patrick Cala, and Lisa and Jonatan Flores-Bahena, grandchildren, Hunter, Sophie, Pierce, Daphne, Ava, Izabella, and Celeste. Randy was born February 17, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High school in 1974. He served in the United States Air Force from 1975 to 1979 as an aircraft maintenance technician. He received a 4.0 at the Youngstown College of Business and Professional Drafting in 1981. Randy had a love for all things Elvis and karaoke. A Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10-10:30 AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Hwy 19 N, Palmetto, FL 34221. Service will follow at 10:30AM. Burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, 34241 at 1:00PM. Reception will be held at Gulf Gate Apartments Clubhouse, 6551 Gulf Gate Place, Sarasota, FL 34231 to follow. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who supported us during this time of loss.

5200 Us Highway 19

Palmetto , FL 34221

