Randolph (Randy) Hepp
1961 - 2020
Randolph (Randy) Hepp
October 19, 1961 - July 28, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Randolph (Randy) Hepp born October 19th, 1961 in Long Island, NY. Died July 28th, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Survived by his mother, Rita Marra, son, Jason Hepp, son, Franco Hepp and wife, Marylola Hepp, and daughter, Marissa Hepp. He also had six grandchildren; Carter, Cameron, Isabella, Donovan, Christian, and Theodore, plus one more on the way.
Funeral is Saturday, September 12th 2020, call or text 941-730-5083 for more details. Covell Funeral Home.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Covell Funeral Home & Cremation
4232 26th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 739-5500
