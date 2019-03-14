Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray French. View Sign

Ray French, of Bradenton, passed away March 10, 2019 at the age of 84; he was born November 22, 1934 in Perry, Florida. Ray resided in Manatee County for 61 years. He had a respectable career in construction and as a truck driver. Ray was a believer in Christ and a proud member of Elwood Park Baptist Church. He was also a member of Phoenix Lodge 346 and Scottish Rite of Free Masonry where he was a 32 degree mason. He especially loved to spend time on the water "out-fishing" with the boys. He was beloved by his family and admired by his 6 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. He will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by loving wife Betty Lou French, three children Ray French Jr (Tamera), Alan Wayne, and Venner Badgley (Art). He is preceded in death by his parents George & Venner French and daughter Betty Jean French. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 12pm to 1pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E. Bradenton Florida. Funeral Service will follow at 1pm. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 14, 2019

Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home

