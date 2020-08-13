1/1
Raymond Chartier
1942 - 2020
October 16, 1942 - August 5, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Raymond E. "Pappy" Chartier, 77, of Bradenton, FL, went to be with Our Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Ray was born in Central Falls, RI on October 16, 1942. His family lived in Pawtucket, RI. He moved to Bradenton, FL from Manchester, CT in 2005. Ray served in the Air Force and US Army, retiring after 27 years of service. He also worked many years for Combined Ins. He enjoyed fun times with his family, vacations, walking, reading, doing Word Search or Fill-In, playing poker, and just enjoying life.
Ray is survived by his wife of over 57 years, Elaine M (Hudon) Chartier; son, Raymond E. (Erin) Chartier Jr,. (Captain, USN, Ret.) of VA; daughter, Kim M. (Jack) Dias of CT; five grandchildren; Josua, Collin, and Tyler Chartier, Brittany and Tommy Peck, IV; brother, Richard Chartier; two sisters; Susan Chartier and Cheryl (Bob) Fratus; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins; along with so many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis G. and Clara (Iafrate) Chartier and his mother, Irene Dufresne.
A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 833 Magellan Dr., Sarasota, FL 34243 with interment following. Fr. Timothy Harris will officiate the service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256; or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
