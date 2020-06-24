Raymond D. Boyette Raymond D. Boyette, 67, of Bradenton, FL passed away June 2, 2020. His survivors are two daughters; Amy and Julie Boyette, granddaughter, Olivia. Three sisters; Linda Winchester, Carol Miranda, Deborah LaRowe and lots of nieces and nephews. Raymond is preceded in death by father, Delma Boyette, mother, Myrtle Sadler, brother, David Boyette, sisters, May Woodward and Joyce Steger. There will be no Services.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.