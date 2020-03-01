Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Wiles Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond E. Wiles Jr. Raymond E. Wiles, Jr., 68, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on January 25, 2020 in Knoxville, TN where he had been living for the past 2 years. Ray was born in Memphis, TN to Raymond E. Sr., and Ruth Wilson Wiles on June 23, 1951. He graduated from Oakhaven High School where he was named "All Memphis" for football on both offence and defense, and was Vice President of the senior class. He earned a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee/Martin. He graduated from The University of Memphis with a degree in microbiology. He worked as a chemist for a year and then went back to school to earn a degree in environmental engineering. He was accepted into the University of Florida, Graduate School of Engineering, and moved to Gainesville in 1980. In 1987 he and his family moved to Bradenton, FL. There he would come to own Wiles and Associates from which he designed and permitted numerous large orange groves. After that, he owned Florida Land Development which permitted and developed many subdivisions including parts of Palmer Ranch and Greenfield Plantation. He was involved in coaching both of his sons in baseball and served as the president of Bradenton Babe Ruth League. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served a term on the board. He was a past member of the Bradenton Country Club. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Adam John Wiles. Ray is survived by his former wife, Karen, his son, Rich (Lisa), and his daughter, Angela. He is also survived by his sisters; Gwen Barnes, Nancy Brown (Doug), and Holly Smith (Walter), his brother, Richard Wiles, and numerous nieces and nephews. \ A Celebration of his Life will be held in the spring at Longboat Pass.

