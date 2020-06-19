Raymond Parsons Raymond Parsons, 100, a WWII veteran and life member of Fraternal Order Of Elks, died peacefully at home with his wife by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, Rolla and Mary Parsons, wife, Lois Gaines Parsons, wife, Alice Orrange Parsons and brother, Camden Parsons. Ray was a graduate of West Virginia University, drafted into Naval Air Corps during WWII, and continued with his education with a master's degree from Ohio State University. He was employed by Carnation Milk Co. as their plant manager retiring in 1967. He quickly moved to his dream of living in Florida and purchased Hwy & Shores Mobile Home Park. Survived by his loving wife, Toni Lupino, her daughters; Linda Schulte (Jeff), Ann Lindgren (Michael), their children; Parker Orhn (Hannah), Gina Carswell, Reid Carswell, Vince Lindgren. Ray's nephew, Terry Parsons (Nancy), niece, Cindy Belue (Doug) and the residents of Hwy & Shores Mobile Home Park.



