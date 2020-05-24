Carl Raymond Peterson (Poika) Carl Raymond Peterson (Poika), 85, formerly of Duluth, Lake Elora (Canyon), MN. and Bradenton, FL died May 21, 2020 in St. Paul, MN. Ray was born August 14, 1934 to Charles and Inga (Stromme) in Two Harbors, MN where he grew up and graduated from high school in 1952. He married Margaret "Peg" Croke in 1956. Ray began his career in men's clothing at age 16 at Rosenberg's in Two Harbors, and later worked in Worthington for a few years. In 1960 he moved to Duluth where he was employed by McGregor Soderstrom until 1975 when he purchased the business from Vern Soderstrom. Ray continued to operate the business until his retirement in 1997. Ray was a member of the Duluth Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Downtown Council, and the downtown chapter of Rotary. Ray and Peg enjoyed their lake home and then moved to Bradenton, FL for 20 years; recently relocating to St. Paul, MN. Ray was a devoted and loving partner to his wife, Peg, and their love was an inspiration to all. Ray enjoyed gardening, skiing, traveling, playing poker & cribbage, bowling and watching all sports. He was an avid Vikings fan and a voracious reader. His motto "Hard work pays off!" has been passed down through the generations. He will be dearly missed. Ray is preceded in death by his wife of over 63 years, Peg, his parents, his brother, Lloyd Peterson, and sisters, Ramona Peterson, Alice Wickstrom and Hildur Sandvik. Ray is survived by four sons; Mark (Lori) of Blaine, Mitch (Carol) of Bradenton, FL, Ron (Diane) of Lakeville, and Dan (Patricia) of Greensboro, NC, one daughter, Sue (Bryan) VanTassel-Pomeroy of Lake Elmo, nine grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held when circumstances allow. Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 24, 2020.