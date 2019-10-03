Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Rene Larochelle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Rene Larochelle Raymond Rene Larochelle, 90, born in Somersworth, New Hampshire, died Sunday September 22nd, 2019 in Marlboro, MA surrounded by family after a long illness. The Good Lord decided that it was time to come to his heavenly home. Born on May 6, 1929 to the late Adolphe Larochelle and Leontine Busier. Raymond met his late wife, Blanche (Peloquin) Larochelle in 1953 in Somersworth, New Hampshire and they later married in 1954. Ray was a 21yr veteran of the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Tempelhof AB during the Berlin Airlift. Later he was selected for a 6- month assignment as a French Interpreter for the forming of the AAFCE. His stateside 6-year tour included an assignment as a tech advisor to the Maine ANG during which he used his free time to earn a Bachelors of Art degree at the U of Maine. Raymond had a 3-year tour with family at Toul Rosieres AB in France (June 1960 June 1963) followed by an assignment with AFROTC at St Joseph's College in Philadelphia, PA. He was also selected as a cadre member for the newly established USAF Postal & Courier Service at the Pentagon. He retired as a Senior Master Sargent in 1969. His next 21 years were with NASA and Social Security Administration as a procurement analyst. His federal retirement was followed by a 10- year travel agency career specializing in cruises. He and Blanche resided in Palmetto Florida having enjoyed a USAF career and 33 cruises and several major land tours. Raymond was a very devout Catholic, a Eucharistic Minister, and on the bereavement committee at Holy Cross Church. Over the years Ray made many dear lifelong friends, at his homes in Maryland and Florida. Raymond is survived by his sister, Antoinette Yvonne (Larochelle) Guilmette, son, Charles Larochelle of Leesburg, Virginia and daughter, Theresa Marie Bouvier and her husband, Edward of Northborough, Massachusetts. Also, granddaughter, Rachael Sables and husband, John of Clinton, Massachusetts. Paying last respects will be held on October 25th, 2019 at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Avenue E, Ellenton Florida at 11:30AM, Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Cross, Palmetto at 1:30 PM. Merci mon Dieu pour avoir en lever Raymond de ses Souffrances. (Thank you, my God, for lifting Raymond from his Sufferings.) Ray will be entombed next to Blanche on the Groover Funeral Home Cemetery grounds. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 3, 2019

