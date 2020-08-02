1/1
Rebecca Asbell Harllee
Rebecca Asbell Harllee
July 25, 2020
Palmetto, Florida -
Rebecca A. Harllee, 91, of Palmetto, FL, passed away July 25, 2020.
She was born in Oviedo, FL. She moved to Palmetto at a young age and was raised and lived in the same house for most of her life.
Rebecca was predeceased by her husband, Peter S. Harllee Sr., parents, Emory and Elizabeth Asbell, and twin sister, Anne Payne. She is survived by her children; son, Jeb (Jane) Cofer and daughter, Mary Anne (David) Wampole; five grandchildren; Rebecca (Eddie) Nabhan, Blue (Kristen) Cofer, Chase (Lindy) Cofer, Nicole (Patrick) Dube, Hannah (Jonas) Mikolich, and nine great- grandchildren.
Rebecca graduated from Palmetto High School in 1947. She received her BA degree from Furman University in Greenville, SC. Her teaching career included many years at Manatee High School and Southeast High School. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Palmetto where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved her children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors. She will be missed so very much. We love you so!
A family Graveside Service was held at Palmetto Cemetery due to current health risks. Memorial donations may be made to Young Life of Manatee County.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
