1/1
Rebecca J. Fenton
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca J. Fenton
January 23, 1954 - November 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Rebecca J. Fenton, 66, of Bradenton, FL passed away November 30, 2020. Born in Bradenton, FL on January 23, 1954 to Mr. & Mrs. Clyde & Jeanne (Ridgill) Fenton. Becky was the 3rd of four children. Together she enjoyed a special childhood with her siblings; Clyde (Sonny) Fenton, Sarah Robertson and Carol Lewis. Ms. Fenton graduated from Manatee High in 1972 and went on to earn her degree and license as an X Ray Tech at Manatee Junior College. After completing school she went on to work at Bradenton Orthopedics for nearly 40 years.
With a deep love for Manatee County she worked to improve our county through her various service organizations starting at a young age. Becky was a Brownie, a Girl Scout, and Mamselle in her childhood years. As a young woman she continued to serve our community through many years in The Junior League of Manatee County and Entre Nous. Becky loved the Lord with all her heart. As a member of Bayside Community Church, Becky especially enjoyed the praise and worship portion of Sunday services, Faithfully serving Him through raising three children to know Jesus and countless hours serving in children and teen ministry at West Bradenton Baptist church.
Her greatest and most joy filled experiences were being a mom and a Nana. Becky has three children; Rachel Adams, Ben Guth and Mallory Meador. All raised with a heart for service and loving others they grew to be a teacher, a fireman and a nurse. Growing up they witnessed their mom selflessly put others before herself and live out her love for those around her. In 2007 she became a grandmother and there started her most precious moments. By 2018 she was the grandmother to five; Mallory Adams, Parker Adams, Lilly Kate Guth, Benjamin Guth and Camden Meador. It was with her family she spent her happiest moments.
Memorial Service 11:00AM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel.
Becky loved the people God put in her path and was loved greatly in return. "Her children arise and call her blessed. Many women do noble things but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting. But a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31: 28-31
Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
December 5, 2020
Gods word says that Jesus was heart broken over the loss of his friend I pray you guys find comfort knowing that he know your hearts are sad and that he understands and is there to comfort you.. love to all of you
Pam Holden
December 4, 2020
A very sweet and precious cousin. Love you Becky !!
Jim Council
Family
December 4, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Rebecca J. Fenton. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Council
December 4, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Rebecca J. Fenton. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Council
December 4, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our Class of 1972 Alumna

Manatee High School Alumni Association
Manatee High Alumni Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved