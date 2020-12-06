Rebecca J. Fenton
January 23, 1954 - November 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Rebecca J. Fenton, 66, of Bradenton, FL passed away November 30, 2020. Born in Bradenton, FL on January 23, 1954 to Mr. & Mrs. Clyde & Jeanne (Ridgill) Fenton. Becky was the 3rd of four children. Together she enjoyed a special childhood with her siblings; Clyde (Sonny) Fenton, Sarah Robertson and Carol Lewis. Ms. Fenton graduated from Manatee High in 1972 and went on to earn her degree and license as an X Ray Tech at Manatee Junior College. After completing school she went on to work at Bradenton Orthopedics for nearly 40 years.
With a deep love for Manatee County she worked to improve our county through her various service organizations starting at a young age. Becky was a Brownie, a Girl Scout, and Mamselle in her childhood years. As a young woman she continued to serve our community through many years in The Junior League of Manatee County and Entre Nous. Becky loved the Lord with all her heart. As a member of Bayside Community Church, Becky especially enjoyed the praise and worship portion of Sunday services, Faithfully serving Him through raising three children to know Jesus and countless hours serving in children and teen ministry at West Bradenton Baptist church.
Her greatest and most joy filled experiences were being a mom and a Nana. Becky has three children; Rachel Adams, Ben Guth and Mallory Meador. All raised with a heart for service and loving others they grew to be a teacher, a fireman and a nurse. Growing up they witnessed their mom selflessly put others before herself and live out her love for those around her. In 2007 she became a grandmother and there started her most precious moments. By 2018 she was the grandmother to five; Mallory Adams, Parker Adams, Lilly Kate Guth, Benjamin Guth and Camden Meador. It was with her family she spent her happiest moments.
Memorial Service 11:00AM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel.
Becky loved the people God put in her path and was loved greatly in return. "Her children arise and call her blessed. Many women do noble things but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting. But a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31: 28-31
Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com