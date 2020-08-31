1/1
Renard Mosley Sr.
1950 - 2020
Renard Mosley Sr.
July 22, 1950 - August 21, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Born in Daytona Beach, FL on Jul. 22, 1950. He graduated from Booker High School in Sarasota, Class of 1968. Following graduation, he served with the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 15 years. He transitioned on August 21, 2020 Visitation 6pm - 8pm Mon. Aug. 31, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, 4005 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34234. Military Funeral Honors/ burial will be held 11am Tues. Sept. 1, 2020 Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
SEP
1
Burial
11:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
