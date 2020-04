Rexene Beckwith Rexene Beckwith, 97, of Bradenton, FL passed away on April 13, 2020. She is survived by three children; Chris, Steve and Sandee, seven grand-children, seventeen great-grandchildren. Her husband and daughter, Connee, preceded her in death. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.

Would you like to Send Flowers