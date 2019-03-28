Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhoda Betty Grebe. View Sign

Rhoda Betty Grebe Rhoda Betty Grebe, age 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019 while at her home of 48 years in Parrish, FL. Rhoda was born on November 21, 1929 in Eagle Valley, Wisconsin to Edwin and Elsie Haeuser. Rhoda taught kindergarten at Peace Lutheran School in Bradenton, Florida for many years. She touched so many lives and loved to be with her students every day. Rhoda was also a co-founder of Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Rhoda loved taking care of not only her children, but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rhoda loved to cook, garden, ride her bike, sew, puzzle, and write letters. Rhoda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert to whom she was married for 62 years, and by her beloved children, Roy and Bobby. Rhoda is survived by her children, Paul (Susan), Joan (Gene), Jeffrey (Cindy), and Thomas (Margie); her grand-children, Joe (Stacey), Kristie (Tim), Christopher (Vanessa), Greg (Katherine), Justin, Michael, Stacey (Gabe), Jennifer (Ryan), Anthony, Lauren, and Angelina; her great-grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Sean, Zachary, Bobby, Shyanne, Noah, Chloe, Charlie, Jozalyn, Elijah, Haileigh, Catherine, Orion, Micah, and Violet; and her siblings, Ruby, Carrol, Sonny, and Ruth. A Memorial Service will be held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Lakewood Ranch on March 31, 2019 at 1PM. Memorial gifts may also be made to the Risen Savior School Building Fund.

Rhoda Betty Grebe Rhoda Betty Grebe, age 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019 while at her home of 48 years in Parrish, FL. Rhoda was born on November 21, 1929 in Eagle Valley, Wisconsin to Edwin and Elsie Haeuser. Rhoda taught kindergarten at Peace Lutheran School in Bradenton, Florida for many years. She touched so many lives and loved to be with her students every day. Rhoda was also a co-founder of Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Rhoda loved taking care of not only her children, but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rhoda loved to cook, garden, ride her bike, sew, puzzle, and write letters. Rhoda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert to whom she was married for 62 years, and by her beloved children, Roy and Bobby. Rhoda is survived by her children, Paul (Susan), Joan (Gene), Jeffrey (Cindy), and Thomas (Margie); her grand-children, Joe (Stacey), Kristie (Tim), Christopher (Vanessa), Greg (Katherine), Justin, Michael, Stacey (Gabe), Jennifer (Ryan), Anthony, Lauren, and Angelina; her great-grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Sean, Zachary, Bobby, Shyanne, Noah, Chloe, Charlie, Jozalyn, Elijah, Haileigh, Catherine, Orion, Micah, and Violet; and her siblings, Ruby, Carrol, Sonny, and Ruth. A Memorial Service will be held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Lakewood Ranch on March 31, 2019 at 1PM. Memorial gifts may also be made to the Risen Savior School Building Fund. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close