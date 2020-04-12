Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Romine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard “Dick” Andrew Romine, 78, was born on October 23, 1941 in Oneco, FL to the late Andrew & Lorenia Romine. He was a lifelong resident of Manatee County. He died April 4, 2020 in Manatee Memorial Hospital. Richard was a Christian and attended Suncoast Baptist Church. He graduated in 1959 from Manatee High School where he played football. After high school, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Strong. Following military discharge, he returned to Bradenton working in the car business. He owned Dick Romine’s Motors for over 50 years. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Cheryl; sons, Christopher (Lynn) Romine, Todd (Karen) Romine of Bradenton; daughter, Traci (Michael) Lorenz of Long Valley, NJ; brother, Robert Harrison (Patricia) Romine of Weirsdale, FL; and Tosca Romine, friend & mother of his children. Richard leaves his dear grandchildren: Jessi, Jake, Josie Romine; and Lucus & Avery Lorenz. Also beloved step children & step grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers: James Crawford, Sr. and John (Jack) Romine. Committal services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery & a Celebration of Life at a later date, time to be announced.

