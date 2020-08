Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard A. Romine

October 23, 1941 - April 4, 2020

Sarasota, Florida -

So dearly loved! Beloved Husband, Loving Father & Grandfather, Faithful Brother, & Loyal Friend. Always in our hearts. Richard will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 on August 7, 2020 at 10:00AM.





