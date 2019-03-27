Richard A. Tatum Richard A. Tatum, 83, of Lake City, Fla., passed away on March 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents; Willie May and G.C. Tatum of Bradenton, Fla. Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Connie Tatum, son, Ricky Tatum, two grand-children, two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and one great-great-great-grandson, and many extended family and friends. As the patriarch of the family he taught his children the meaning of hard work and dedication by devoting 37 1/2 years to the Florida Power & Light where he served his community. Richard enjoyed cast net fishing and the great outdoors. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, & grandparent. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS Cremation & Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lake City Church of God located at 173 SE Ermine Ave. Lake City, FL 32025. Associate Pastor Tim Futch to officiate.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 27, 2019