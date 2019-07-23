Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allam Wilford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Allan Wilford Richard Allan Wilford of Bradenton, Florida died peacefully at home July 13, 2019. Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, in December 1929, Richard grew up during the Great Depression, WWII, and fought bravely as a young man in the Korean War. He married Geneva Clark in 1954, used the GI Bill to attend college and received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1958. He began his engineering career as assistant superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Waterworks and later as Director of Utilities for Sioux City, IA. In 1979, he became the Director of Utilities for Manatee County, Florida, and was tasked later with taking on the additional responsibilities of the Highway Division which included the Engineering Department, Solid Waste Disposal and Landfill Management, the Country Transit System and Storm Water Management. When he retired in 1994, Richard left a legacy that has served the community to the present. Retirement offered Richard a chance to indulge full-time in his favorite pastime of being a great dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. As a skilled carpenter, he built many fine pieces of furniture in retirement. Most of all, he loved his family. He will be remembered for his funny practical jokes, his zest for life, his love of country and civic duty, his fearsome stands against stupidity and his vast vision in all aspects of life. He is survived by his wife, Geneva, his three children, David, Andrea, April, his four beautiful granddaughters, and his four great-grandchildren. A Private Family Memorial will be held August 31, 2019 at home.

Richard Allan Wilford Richard Allan Wilford of Bradenton, Florida died peacefully at home July 13, 2019. Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, in December 1929, Richard grew up during the Great Depression, WWII, and fought bravely as a young man in the Korean War. He married Geneva Clark in 1954, used the GI Bill to attend college and received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1958. He began his engineering career as assistant superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Waterworks and later as Director of Utilities for Sioux City, IA. In 1979, he became the Director of Utilities for Manatee County, Florida, and was tasked later with taking on the additional responsibilities of the Highway Division which included the Engineering Department, Solid Waste Disposal and Landfill Management, the Country Transit System and Storm Water Management. When he retired in 1994, Richard left a legacy that has served the community to the present. Retirement offered Richard a chance to indulge full-time in his favorite pastime of being a great dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. As a skilled carpenter, he built many fine pieces of furniture in retirement. Most of all, he loved his family. He will be remembered for his funny practical jokes, his zest for life, his love of country and civic duty, his fearsome stands against stupidity and his vast vision in all aspects of life. He is survived by his wife, Geneva, his three children, David, Andrea, April, his four beautiful granddaughters, and his four great-grandchildren. A Private Family Memorial will be held August 31, 2019 at home. Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close