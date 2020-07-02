Richard Allen Doxtator Richard Allen Doxtator, a resident of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at the home of his daughter. He was 65. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Mr. Doxtator was born in Syracuse, New York to the late John Doxtator and Sally Eisinger Doxtator. He had lived in Bradenton, Florida for over thirty years. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Doxtator; a sister, Brenda Fortino; and a brother, Charles Doxtator. Leaving to cherish his memories is his daughter, Sheila Marie Doxtator (Phillip Lynn) of Webb, Alabama; a son, Richard Doxtator (Crystal Presley Doxtator of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; his grandchildren; Alexia Doxtator and Phillip Richard Lynn; his sisters; Paule Seetge (Erich) of Syracuse, New York, Jacqueline Reed (Mark) of Syracuse, New York, Karen Ingram (Chris) of Ohio; his brother, Terry Doxtator of Syracuse, New York; several nieces and nephews. WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is handling the arrange- ments. www.wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory. com tory.com