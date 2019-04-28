Richard Allen Kuykendall Richard Allen Kuykendall, 80, passed peacefully in his sleep April 22, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Jack, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years, Carole and sons, James and Christopher. No Funeral Services are planned but a Celebration of Life will be held at the Palmetto Moose Lodge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019