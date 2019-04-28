Richard Allen Kuykendall

Obituary
Richard Allen Kuykendall Richard Allen Kuykendall, 80, passed peacefully in his sleep April 22, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Jack, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years, Carole and sons, James and Christopher. No Funeral Services are planned but a Celebration of Life will be held at the Palmetto Moose Lodge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
