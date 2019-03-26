Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard Allen Rose Richard Allen Rose, age 74, passed away on March 20, 2019. Born in Syracuse, New York on November 03, 1944, he wasn't much of a fan of the cold weather. He moved to Miami, Florida, with his family in 1970. For his love of the great outdoors, he pursued a lifelong career as a land surveyor. He finally settled in Bradenton, Florida in 1981 then retiring in 2007. He loved loud music, NASCAR, and shooting pool with his buddies. You would always find his garage door open to welcome friends, neighbors, or anyone who just wanted to stop by and say "hi". He was also a huge Miami Dolphin's fan. You could guarantee that when the temperature dropped below 70 degrees, he would be sporting his bright turquoise Dolphin's jacket. He also loved all holidays spent with family, but his favorite holiday was the 4th of July. So, the next time you see fireworks, raise a glass in his honor and know that the sparkle in his eye will be shining down on all who knew and loved him. He was a fun loving, kind soul. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. He is survived by his daughters, Denise and son-in-law, Joseph of Anna Maria, FL; Michele and her partner, Nader of Sarasota, FL; brothers, William Rose of Bradenton, FL; James and Patricia Rose of Dallas, Texas; Robert and Rebecka Rose of Logan, Utah; and sister, Kathleen Rose of Syracuse, New York. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences may be made to

