Richard Anthony DiSammartino Richard (Dick) DiSammartino, age 84, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 while in Hospice care in Bradenton, FL. Originally from Philadelphia he graduated from LaSalle University, where a scholarship is set up in his name, receiving a masters degree in business. He spent many years as a software consultant traveling the world for business and pleasure. Upon retirement he moved to Bradenton in 2003. Dick was an enthusiastic volunteer being a familiar face at the Asolo Theater and Sarasota Players. Recently he published two books: 99 Year Lease and Yellow Fever based on the years he lived and worked in Hong Kong. Being an avid photographer he produced many photo books depicting his trips to Alaska, India, Africa and Europe. He spent five summers in Alaska as a tour guide for Holland America. Adventure was his favorite interest. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Emily. Eight children, seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren kept him busy and happy. A Celebration of Life is planned for the near future.

Richard (Dick) DiSammartino, age 84, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 while in Hospice care in Bradenton, FL. Originally from Philadelphia he graduated from LaSalle University, where a scholarship is set up in his name, receiving a masters degree in business. He spent many years as a software consultant traveling the world for business and pleasure. Upon retirement he moved to Bradenton in 2003. Dick was an enthusiastic volunteer being a familiar face at the Asolo Theater and Sarasota Players. Recently he published two books: 99 Year Lease and Yellow Fever based on the years he lived and worked in Hong Kong. Being an avid photographer he produced many photo books depicting his trips to Alaska, India, Africa and Europe. He spent five summers in Alaska as a tour guide for Holland America. Adventure was his favorite interest. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Emily. Eight children, seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren kept him busy and happy. A Celebration of Life is planned for the near future. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 7, 2019

