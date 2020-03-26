Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Asbury Babston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Asbury Babston Richard Asbury Babston, 86, born in Bradenton, FL, on October 29, 1933, passed away, March 15, 2020, in Ocala, FL, where he lived with his wife, Carol Babston. Richard Babston was preceded in death by his parents, Shelley and Anna Belle Babston and two sisters, Betty and Lucille, as well as his son, Robert Babston. Richard Babston, raised in Bradenton, FL always leaned into his genius in mechanics. At five years old, he took apart an alarm clock simply to see how it worked, and yes, at his mothers' insistence, he put it back together; it worked perfectly! Richard's teen years highlighted his ability to build and repair cars, and pretty much fix anything else. Adulthood brought the Army National Guard and years as a welder at Miller Trailers in Bradenton, FL. He went back to his expertise and love of machinery, becoming an automotive engineer, building engines for both Stock Car and Drag Racing. Richard even defeated the famous "Big Daddy" Don Garlits, the father of Drag Racing, in his self-built dragster! Once he had a family to support, he left the racing world behind. He started his own trucking business in Bradenton, FL delivering goods throughout a two-county area, sporting the slogan, "Get A Load of This!" on his dump truck tailgate. He later worked with Huffman Trucking. Richard is survived by his children's mother, Janis Babston Mason, one son, Rick Babston and daughters, Joann Babston Caruso, and Julie Babston Davis.

