Richard Baker
1931 - 2020
Richard Baker
June 28, 1931 - September 18, 2020
Terre Haute, Indiana - Richard L. Baker, 89, of Cory, passed away September 18, 2020 at Union Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born June 28, 1931 in Vigo County, the son of Richard J. Baker and N. Josephine Long Baker. He graduated from Cory High School, Class of 1949. He was a Cory Apple Boy, playing basketball and baseball.
On November 3, 1950, he was united in marriage to Patty Jean Smith Baker. Together they raised their family in Cory. They started their marriage with owning and operating the Sinclair Station at Hwy 59 and Hwy 46 for a few years. Most all his life, Richard was self-employed as owner of Richard L. Baker Trucking and P-Burg Coal.
He and his wife were members in the past of the Shady Grove Church in Lewis. He served as a Deacon, Elder and in other capacities as needed. When they traveled to Palmetto, Florida in the winter months, they attended Parrish First Baptist Church.
Richard was a past member of the Center Point Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson bike and was a true American Patriot. He loved his family dearly and was a devoted family man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Patty J. Baker in 2016, and their daughter, Paula Baker in 1973.
Survivors include his three children; Brenda Rippy, LeeAnn Riggs and husband, Rocky, Kent Baker and wife, Janet; grandchildren; Lisa Collins, Eric Harris (Britney), Craig Harris (Cheri), Nicole Brown (Jordan), Christa Porto (Phil), Kayla Vansickle (Austin), Meeghan Riggs-Pirtle (Jake), and Issac Baker; great-grandchildren; Jordan Ray and Nicolas Brown, Colin, Caleb, Chloe, and Catie Harris, Kelli Riggs, Jackson, June, and Hadley Vansickle, Jonah Porto and baby boy, Miles Porto to arrive in November; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was loved and will be missed by many. Due to the Covid Pandemic, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Calvary-VanCleve Cemetery c/o Nancy Eversole, 3108 W. Lower Bloomington Rd. Brazil, IN. 47834. Post a note of condolence at www.frenchfuneralhome.com


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
French Funeral Home
421 East National Avenue
Brazil, IN 47834
(812) 446-2206
